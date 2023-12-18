Over 3,900 people died from road accidents in 2023 – CS Murkomen

Over 3900 people have died as a result of road accidents this year.

The accidents have been attributed to reckless driving, driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs and over speeding.

70pc of the accidents have been attributed to private vehicles with public service vehicles accounting for 40pc of the accidents.

The number of accidents recorded this year have however gone down compared to last year where the country recorded over 4000 deaths as at December last year.

Speaking during the launch of Usalama Barabarani Festive Season campaign in Nairobi, an initiative to guide stakeholders in the transport industry during the festive season and beyond, Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen noted that most of the accidents happen over the weekends due to drunk driving.

Pedestrians, cyclist and motorcycle riders account for the biggest number of road accident victims with calls to all road users to take individual responsibility to enhance road safety.

“The majority of road traffic incidents can be prevented by adhering to safety rules. About 90% of accidents result from unsafe road user behaviour. I, therefore implore each citizen to take personal responsibility and minimise the factors that contribute to risky road behaviour,” Murkomen stated.

Speaking during the launch transport stakeholders pledged to work together in ensuring no deaths are reported before ,during and after the festive season.

On its part the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse committing to work with players in the transport sector in ending drug and substance abuse among drivers and conductors.

The Usalama Barabarani Festive Season campaign comes in the wake of a road accident that occurred Thursday last week in Londiani junction in Kericho county.