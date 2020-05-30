Over 3 million families livelihoods interrupted, CAS Aman

About 3 million families in Kenya means of survival has directly or indirectly been affected since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This translates to over 300,000 people who have lost their jobs owing to the economic slump that has hit the country in the last couple of months.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman in a press brief at Afya House, said, “the Covid-19 disease has had an unprecedented impact on health, social and economic activities.”

The shut down of businesses and job losses has caused a serious disruption of livelihoods of many Kenyans.

“The impact of this has been a manifestation of a range of issues such as stress in the family unit, inability to pay rent, increases=d gender-based violence among others,” said Aman.

The CAS, however, said that he was confident that Kenya shall overcome and bounce back even much stronger than before.

“Our resilience and character as people have seen us overcome other calamities in the past.”

This comes as Kenya Saturday announced that the Covid-19 cases had risen to 1,888 after 143 people tested positive.

The positive cases were from a sample pool of 2,959 people.

The total number of tests done since the virus was first reported in Kenya as at today stands at 76,962.

Out of the 143 cases reported, 110 are males while 33 are female. All cases are from Kenya.

The age groups of the positive cases range from 1 month to 88 years.

At the same time, 26 more people have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 464.

One male aged 59 years has passed on bringing the total number of fatalities to 63 people.

The distribution of the new cases by county has Nairobi with the highest number at 86 followed by Mombasa with 25, Uasin Gushu 11, Kiambu 6, Busia 3, Kwale 3, Kisii 1, Garissa 1, Kericho 1 and Makueni 1.

In Nairobi, Makadara had 45 cases, Kibra 21, Embakasi South 6, Embakasi West 2, Kasarani 5, Westland 2, Starehe 1, Ruaraka 3, Langata 1 and Starehe one.

All the new 11 cases from Uasin Gishu were from truck drivers.