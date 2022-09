More than 4 million Kenyans in the Northern parts of the country are acutely malnourished and in need of nutrition treatment due to the current drought crisis. The drought is predicted to continue into 2023 as the weatherman foresees a failed rainy season. The United Nations World Food Programme says it is doing what it can to deliver life-saving assistance to more people than ever before as potential disaster looms.

