Over 40 Meru and Tharaka County MCAs join UDA

The more than 40 MCAs from Meru and Tharaka Nithi counties led by Embu County Senator have decamped from Jubilee to join UDA.

More than 40 MCAs from Meru and Tharaka Nithi counties have today decamped from Jubilee to join UDA. Welcome to the side of the people and the growth of the economy from the bottom going up. pic.twitter.com/xXIUwY9o2M — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) March 14, 2022

“Welcome to the side of the people and the growth of the economy from the bottom going up. Thank you for choosing the side of ordinary Kenyans,” said DP Ruto.

At the same time, the Deputy President also welcomed Embu Senator Peter Njeru Ndwiga to Kenya Kwanza

The development comes a week after the Devolution Empowerment Party (DEP) leader and Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi declared to support Raila Odinga’s Presidency.

While announcing his Party’s support to the ODM leader, the first term Meru Governor said that his decision came after an indepth research talking to his opponents and listening to confidential reports.

Last week, 30 elected MCAs from Kiambu County led by County Assembly Speaker Stephen Ndichu quit the ruling Jubilee Party and joined UDA.