Over 40 teams to take part in Moran Golden Cup football tournament in Kajiado

Over 40 teams to take part in Moran Golden Cup football tournament...

The inaugural Moran Golden Cup football tournament organized by the Kajiado County Government in partnership with Football Kenya Federation has been unveiled at Ildamat stadium in Kajiado.

The launch was led by Kajiado County deputy Governor Martin Moshisho.

The tournament which will run for the next three days will feature 32 Moran teams and 10 Esiankiki teams and will be played in the Ildamat and Enkanasa stadiums and also in the KCB, MTTI, and PBS grounds.

The Esiankiki teams battle for the women’s Esiankiki Golden Cup.

Speaking while launching the tournament, Moshisho said that the tournament is intended at tapping and nurturing talent.

Moshisho also used the occasion to announce plans by the county Government to upgrade Nakeel, Kitengela, and Oloitoktok grounds.

On his part, Kajiado County Football Kenya Federation chairman Alex Musikeri stated what at stake for the participating teams.

“The first team will get a golden cup trophy and a cash prize while number two, three, and four will get football kits for their teams in addition to cash. The best player will get the golden boot while the best goalkeeper will also get the golden gloves. We urge residents to come out in large numbers to support them,” said Musikeri

Kajiado County Football Kenya Federation Secretary General Nathaniel Shukuru expressed his optimism of witnessing exciting talent at the tourney.

The tournament has attracted lower tier football clubs as well as two invited sides from Narok and Samburu counties.