Over 400 children in Garissa County benefit from Diabetes program

Over 400 children in Garissa County have benefitted from the 3-year Children with Diabetes programme launched in March last year.

The program by Safaricom Foundation has seen 2,000 children screened so far, with 429 receiving free medication including insulin and syringes at various health centres in the county.

Additionally, close to 300 children living with the disease have also been trained on diabetes self-management and care.

The foundation, in partnership with Garissa County, has also completed the construction and equipping of a Ksh 12 million child-friendly diabetes centre at the Garissa Referral Hospital.

The facility will not only cater to residents of the county but the neighbouring Kitui, Wajir, Tana River and Isiolo counties.

Over 100 households have been enrolled unto NHIF as part of the programme.

The Diabetes programme is in its 2nd year of implementation and has been scaled up to all the 7 sub-counties of Garissa.

The programme targets children and youth under the age of 21 years and focuses on addressing early detection, comprehensive care and health care system strengthening as well as setting up model child-friendly diabetes clinics.

The World Health Organisation estimates that 26% of bed occupancy in hospitals in Kenya consists of diabetic patients while 50 % of kidney patients are found to be suffering from diabetes.

An estimated 478,000 Kenyans are living with diabetes 60% of whom are unaware while it is estimated that the number of children living with diabetes is increasing at a rate of 3.5 % annually