Over 4000 Kenyans vaccinated against Covid-19, Health CAS 

CAS Mercy Mwangangi

Over 4,000 Kenyans have so far been vaccinated against Covid-19, this is according to Ministry of Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Dr Mercy Mwangangi.

This comes after the Ministry of Health rolled out the Covid-19 vaccination after 1.02 million doses arrived last week on Tuesday shortly before mid-night.

The 1.02 million doses is part of an initial allocation of 3.56 million doses that Kenya is set to receive to combat the virus.

CAS Mwangangi confirmed the news after the she appeared before the National Assembly Health Committee on Wednesday.

According to CAS Mwangangi, no major side effects have been reported from those who have voluntarily taken the jab.

“The only side effect that has been raised by those who have received the jab is some pain at the injection point,” Mwangangi said.

The new development comes in the wake of a countrywide roll out of the COVID vaccination with Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) yesterday launching the coronavirus vaccination exercise across the county in a ceremony held at the Mutuini Hospital in Dagoretti.

NMS Director General Mohamed Badi noted that priority will be given to healthcare workers and those living with underlying health conditions, asserting that Nairobi had recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths since the onset of the pandemic.

Badi, however, stated that they are keen in ensuring that everyone is vaccinated in the long run because anybody can contract it and the effects are serious.

The Ministry of Health targets to vaccinate some one million Kenyans during the first phase.

