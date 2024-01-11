Over 50 foreign athletes expected at this years Sirikwa Classic cross-country

Sirikwa Classic cross-country organizers are targeting to invite over 50 foreign for the gold label event slated for 3rd of next month in Lobo Village-Eldoret in Uasin Gishu county.

The event Director Barnaba Korir said they have invited athletes from Uganda, Ethiopia, Tanzania and Eritrea with the final list set to be released by the end of this month.

Korir also hinted that athletics Kenya may use the event as trials for selecting team Kenya for world cross country championships set for Belgrade Serbia on 30th March.

The categories for this year’s event include the 10km senior men and women ,6 km under 20 girls,8km under 20 boys, mixed relay, the kids event as well as the new race for the veterans over 45 years.