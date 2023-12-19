Over 50 medals won in inaugural marathon at Mwale

The inaugural 2023 Mwale Medical and Technology City (MMTC) marathon attracted thousands of athletes and spectators from Kenya and globally .

More than 50 medals were won in five different race categories in the marathon that was held at the MMTC in Butere Sub-County, Kakamega County.

“More than 50 medals and cash prizes were awarded in five race categories that were held during the event.

“The event attracted global elite athletes in the categories of 42 km, 21 km, 10km, 5km and 1600 meters,” MMTC said in a press statement.

The marathon, which was the first to be held in the 14 County Lake region economic bloc (LREB) with 16 million Kenyans, was to raise funds to support the low income families to afford healthcare premiums of Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF)/NHIF.

The Marathon will be held annually and is aiming to be the first label marathon in the history of Kenya and surpass the elite platinum label marathons like Boston and New York by 2026.

MMTC this year unveiled final renderings of a world-class multiplex sports arena in its Airport District.

The new multi-billion shillings sports arena will cement MMTC as a global leading talent and entertainment centre and support sports medicine and tourism as part of the City’s medical tourism program.

“The multiplex arena will add to our 36-hole Hamptons golf course which is located in the Golf District of MMTC.

“The multiplex sports arena will host all sports including soccer, rugby, basketball, Tennis, hockey, volleyball, American football and swimming,” MMTC said in a statement.

Other activities like concerts, forums, Virtual reality, and additional revenue generators will be hosted for maximum utilization of the arena.

A talent innovation school will train, nurture and educate thousands of youth in sports, and enable them to compete ninternationally.

Irene Cherop and Eliud Mayo won the women and men 42km respectively .

Maiyo clocked 2:24.20 while Cherop finished in 2:46.23 under hot sunny conditions and a challenging hilly race. ” It is full of hills and slopes but my training came in handy” said Maiyo.

Cherop who was running her second race after unsuccessful Nairobi Marathon emerged victorious. ” I have never run on a hard course like this but we had to endure the challenges and come out victorious “, she said.

Viola Chemos came in second behind Cherop at 2:49:23 with Rael Kiara completing the podium. Cash prizes were awarded to top 10 winners for both men and women.

In 42 km men, Dennis Yator from Iten clocked second behind Maiyo at 2:24.29 and Moses Kigen from Kapsabet finished third with 2:24.21.

In 21 km Viola Jepng’eno and Josephat Kimutai topped the podium.

Iten based Kimutai won the gold medal with 1:02.58 followed by Ezra Tanui who clocked 1:03.29 and Edward Koonyo was third in 1:03.39.

Viola Jepng’eno won a gold medal at 1:12.54, followed by Vivian Cherutich who won a silver at 1:12.57 and Christine Njoki took home a bronze medal at 1:13.31

Valencia said that she will shift her focus to 10km in Valencia next month where she will represent Kenya.

Tegla Lokrare and Brian Kibor won the 10km race with 37:07.5 and 31:10.9 respectively.

Fridah Chebet was second with 40.33.2 followed by Esther Sichei in third with 43.23.6. Miriam Tanui was fourth at 47:04.7 and Teresa Nabulindo closed the top five at 48:35.3.

Zacharia Krop emerged second in 10 km men at 31.20.3 and Dominic Kurgat finished third at 31:32.2. Fourth and fifth were taken by Desmond Chepkorir and Patrick Kipkirui respectively.

In 5 km run/walk event, Robert Lubanga and Charles Mayenga of Imanga secondary school at MMTC topped the podium. And Elkanah Langat finished top in the 1600 meter run.

The races traversed through MMTC’s five districts including the airport district , which challenged the athletes with its hills. Other districts include the Industrial district with a solar power plant, the Grid district with residential homes and the Golf district which runs for 9km along the Golf and Church roads.

The main commercial district is the Plaza district which has Hamptons hospital, innovation park, shopping, dining and Plaza residences. All races except the 1600 meter race started and finished at the Plaza district. The 1600 meter race started in the Grid district and ended at the Plaza district.

The hamptons hospital opened in 2019 and treats Kenyans and medical tourists.

Kakamega County residents with SHIF/NHIF cards are treated without paying extra co-payment charges.

MMTC is a community-owned sustainable metropolis centered around the Hamptons Hospital. It is a brainchid of the Kenyan tycoon Julius Mwale . It is located in Butere Sub County of Kakamega County in Kenya.