Over 50 PSVs nabbed along Narok-Mai Mahiu Highway for flouting traffic regulations

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) Wednesday impounded more than 50 Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) plying the Narok-Mai Mahiu Highway for flouting traffic regulations.

Most of the PSVs impounded during the operation were those whose operators had interfered with speed governors while others had ignored Covid-19 protocols issued by the Ministry of Health.

According to Narok East Sub County Police Commander Pius Mbithi, the operation was necessitated by increased accidents within the region’s roads in recent months.

Mbithi says the exercise will continue into the festive season when the movement of travellers across counties is expected to rise significantly.

Those nabbed during the exercise will be taken to court with number plates for vehicles impounded withdrawn until their owners meet requirements of operating within the Kenyan roads.

The Police Commander is now calling on residents to report rogue PSVs operators to ensure sanity returns back on the country’s roads.

In the MoH regulations, PSV operators are required to book half their carrying capacity to ensure social distancing.

The PSV passengers and operators are also required to sanitize at their boarding stations as well as wear masks at all times.