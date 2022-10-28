Over 500 acres of forest land burnt down in Makueni

Kenya Forest Service (KFS) officers in Makueni County are still grappling with forest fires that have burnt down more than 500 acres of land in a period of one month.

Chyulu, Katende , Makuli and Kitondo are among the forests facing the catastrophe.

Residents claim the fires are caused by intentional burning of trees for charcoal and in the belief it will also bring them rain.

Speaking in Kitondo forest , Makueni County Kenya Forest Service Ecosystem Conservator, Evans Maneno noted forests are in great danger following the continuous fire outbreaks.

On Monday Makueni Governor Mutula Kilonzo Junior banned logging which has led to increased fires in the county.

Mutula affirmed his commitment to ensuring the environment is conserved saying cartels were behind the forest fires.

“Cartels who cause fires targeting to get a license to do logging should be warned,” said Mutula

Fire in Chyulu Hills, Kikanduku area PHOTO: Courtesy

The Governor urged residents to report any case of torching happening within the forests to local authorities.

Daniel Mutua, a resident, says that they live in fear of attacks from wild animals running away from the forest.