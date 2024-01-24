The race event director, Barnaba Koriri, hailed the support from the ministry of sports for this year’s event as well as other partners who are on board.

Over 500 athletes sign up for 3rd Sirikwa Classic Cross Country Tour

More than 500 athletes have already registered for the third edition of the Sirikwa Classic Cross Country Tour.

This was announced by the organizers on Wednesday,who also hinted at more competitors registering for the event set for the 3rd of next month in Lobo Village, Kapseret, Uasin Gishu County.

The race event director, Barnaba Koriri, hailed the support from the ministry of sports for this year’s event as well as other partners who are on board.

“We are grateful to the Ministry of Sports and other sponsors who have supported us as we gear towards hosting a memorable event.” Korir said

Sirikwa Classic Cross Country Tour, which is a gold-label event, will be the 13th series for the 2023–2024 season.

Korir added that this year’s competition has attracted athletes from Uganda, Tanzania, Norway, Poland, Ethiopia,Japan, Belgium, Great Britain, and Germany.

The prize kitty for this year’s championship has also been increased to Ksh 15.2 million.

The event will kick off with the 6km under-20 women, followed by the 8km under-20 men.

before paving the way for the 10km senior women race and winding up with the 10km senior men late afternoon.

Other races lined up for the day include the kids race and the veterans race, which will curtaine raise the main four races.

Many Kenyan athletes will use the event as preparation for the Africa cross-country trials and the World cross-country championships trials.