Over 500 healthcare workers to benefit from PPEs worth Ksh 7M

Safaricom Foundation has handed over personal protective equipment (PPEs) worth over Ksh 7 million to healthcare workers in Meru, Kajiado and Baringo in support of the fight against the coronavirus in those three counties.

Healthcare workers in Meru will receive N95 masks, hazardous materials suits, face shields, surgical gowns and masks as well as hand sanitizers.

“Our health workers are at the front line of the COVID-19 outbreak response and as such are exposed to hazards that put them at risk of infection. That is why we continue to support the counties with PPEs which are crucial in protecting the health workers as they go about their important roles”, said Joseph Ogutu, Chairman, Safaricom Foundation.

In Kajiado County, 200 health workers will receive face masks, eye protectors, gloves, sanitizers and protective clothing.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The PPEs will be distributed to Kajiado County Referral Hospital, Ole Kasasi Health Centre, Kitengela Sub-County hospital and Loitoktok Sub-County Hospital.

In Baringo County, the PPEs will benefit 300 health workers in two health centres and an isolation facility.

The equipment includes N95 masks, surgical masks and protective clothing.

Safaricom Foundation has also in recent times donated PPEs to Uasin Gishu and Mombasa counties and helped set up sanitation booths in 6 Counties in Nyanza and Western.

Residents of Kibera, Mathare, Kawangware and Korogocho have also benefited from Safaricom Foundation water funded projects while several counties have also received handwashing soap.

In April Safaricom donated Ksh 200 Million through the Safaricom and M-PESA Foundations towards providing Cash transfers for food to support vulnerable communities as well as thermal cameras worth Ksh 10 million to the Ministry of Health installed in various border entry points.