At least 575 employees of the Telkom Kenya are now serving a one month notice after being retrenched to pave way for the planned merger with Airtel Kenya.

In an internal memo, Telkom Kenya CEO Mugo Kibati informed staff that the firm had informed the affected employees who have been declared redundant and the relevant authorities.

Communication Workers Union Secretary General Benson Okwaro confirmed being aware of the retrenchment, noting that the union has scheduled talks with the management next week on exit packages for affected workers.

In February this year, Telkom Kenya and Airtel Kenya announced a partnership that will see the two telcos merging their mobile, enterprise and carrier services in Kenya through a Joint Venture Company christened Airtel-Telkom.

“In accordance with the provisions of Section 40 of the Employment Act, 2007, we have notified the Communications Workers Union (COWU) and sent individualized letters to staff where applicable as well as to the county labor offices, giving one-month’s notice with effect from July 31st, 2019 of our intention to terminate the employment of approximately 575 of our employees on account of redundancy as a result of the transaction,” read the memo.

Okwaro in a telephone interview said Telkom Kenya had informed the union that the retrenchment would affect all job cadres including those in managerial positions.

Kibati said some of those to be retrenched could be employed by Airtel-Telkom.

“We have been notified of the JV Co’s intent to offer employment to some of the redundant employees, subject to positions being available in the new organization and those individuals meeting the recruitment criteria,” said the Telkom CEO.