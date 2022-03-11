Over 60 acres of sugar cane burnt in Transmara

The attack which saw over sixty acres of ready to harvest cane razed to the ground has caused tension in the area with the neighbouring communities trading accusations over the incident. While addressing the matter, Kisii county commissioner Alan Machari assured the farmers that investigations into the matter are underway and surveillance has been increased so as to avert other attacks. The administrator also noted that they are in talks with the Transmara Sugar Factory to find ways to ensure mature cane does not go to waste.

  

