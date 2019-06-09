Two passengers killed in separate road accidents

Two people were killed in separate accidents on a day that the ghost of road carnage appeared to rear its ugly head once again.

In the first incident, one person died on the spot while 20 others sustained serious injuries after the bus they were travelling in was involved in a grisly road accident along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

The early Sunday morning accident occurred after the driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle causing it to veer off a cliff and roll several times at Ihindu area near the Kinungi blackspot along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

The Mbukinya Sacco bus carrying over 60 passengers was heading to Nairobi from Kakamega in Western Kenya.

Six of the injured received life-threatening injuries even as a manhunt for the driver of the bus who escaped soon after the accident was launched.

Eighteen passengers including five minors were injured and admitted to Naivasha sub-county hospital.

The driver of the 62-seater Nairobi-bound bus reportedly veered from his lane of the road causing the vehicle to tip over and roll several times into a nearby farm.

Passengers in the ill-fated bus blamed the driver for the accident alleging that he was drunk. They said trouble began in Nakuru after the elderly driver was left behind and a younger man took control.

They said the youthful driver had ignored calls to stop over speeding.

Elsewhere, Muranga County Water CEC Paul Macharia was seriously in an accident that left his passenger dead. Macharia was driving himself from Kenol heading to Murang’a for a fundraiser when the accident happened at Midway vilage in Maragua constituency. Ups;;;; Macharia was rushed to Murang’a level five hospital where he received first aid before he was transferred to Nairobi