Over 600 schools benefit from digital learning devices in Narok County

About 615 public schools in Narok County have been installed with digital learning devices under the Digital Literacy Programme (DLP).

Speaking during a County Development Implementation Coordination Committee (CDICC) meeting held in Narok, the officer in charge of the DLP in the county Silas Ng’etich said installation of the devices was ongoing in 60 new public schools in the county which were not in existence during the initial installation.

Ng’etich said 34,349 student devices had been installed while 1,230 teachers’ digital devices had been provided.

“A further 615 digital content server wireless routers and an equal number of projectors have also been installed with each school getting one of each”, he said.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The Programme initiated by the Government in 2016 is at the tail end of its first phase as the second phase started in July 2019.

In Phase One, the Programme themed “Learning to Use”, young learners (in grade three and below) are exposed to friendly technology to encourage its early adoption.

Public primary schools received various types of devices which have pre-installed content for lower grade learners.

During this phase, over one million devices were installed in over 23,000 public primary schools across the country.

Most of the devices were locally assembled at the Moi University and Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) assembly plants.

The setting up of device assembly plants to supply the Programme devices has immensely helped to boost Kenya’s manufacturing priorities as stipulated in the Big Four Agenda.

In the second phase themed “Using to Learn”, the objective was to expose learners to technological ideas as well as expose them to the concept for learning, to enhance creativity and innovation.

In this phase, Shared Digital Learning Resource centres are being set in schools with appropriate infrastructure and tools. Its implementation runs up to 2023 and targets learners in grades Four to Six.

The third phase of the programme which is themed “using to produce’’ the technology, aims at making learning to start making use of technology for employment creation and mentor learners for development tertiary and universities.

During this phase, advanced labs with tools to enable designing and prototyping of products will be set up. It targets learners in grade Seven and above and will be implemented in 2023 to 2029.

Questions have been asked on whether the Digital Literacy Programme (DLP) is still on track, but Information, Communication and Technology (ICT), Innovation and Youth Affairs Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru was last month quoted saying the programme was well on course and that the computer laboratories were set to be delivered in the second phase.

The CS clarified that the DLP is implemented in phases and that construction of computer laboratories was one of the deliverables during the second phase of the programme.