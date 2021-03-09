Over 600 teen mothers return to school in Baringo

Over 672 teen mothers have resumed learning in Baringo after benefiting from a programme that will see them continue with their education.

The programme under the National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF) has supported the girls by paying for their school fees and also enrolling them to schools nearest to their homes so that they can take care of their young babies.

According to Baringo County Women Representative Gladwell Cheruiyot who is NGAAF patron, the idea came about after she received numerous concerns that some girls from the region had dropped out of school after the Covid-19 break.

Cheruiyot who spoke at Kenya School of government, Baringo Campus on Monday during International Women day stated that if the girls are not supported to get out of the pregnancy challenge they can be a burden to their parents.

“We are going to stagnate as a society if we don’t get the girls out of this challenges they are facing,” she said.

The women rep added that the girls will become mothers at a very tender age and they are unable to take care of the children they have sired which could also affect their parents.

Cheruiyot noted that the girls targeted were mostly from secondary school from form one up to form four with some also in primary school.

She added that her office has so far spent Sh10 million for the girls with 372 already in school and another 300 who are set to benefit being recruited to resume schools in April this year.

The county MP stated that all the girls will study in day school to minimize cost and ensure that they can easily breastfeed their children once they are out of class.

She said once the girls are given second chance to embark on their education they can be very dependable people in the society in future as they achieve their dreams and goals.

Kabarnet Assistant County Commissioner Vidah Mbaya in her remarks warned men to stop preying on young girls since they destroy their future life.

She encouraged girls to speak up whenever they are affected by such issues in the society.