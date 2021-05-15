Over 6000 families displaced by floods

The Kenya Red Cross says it has received reports of several missing persons following heavy rains pounding the country.

In an interview with a local TV station, Kenya Red Cross Secretary General Dr. Asha Mohammed said in informal settlements of Nairobi, more than 400 houses were destroyed due to floods, where several people have been reported missing and others are feared dead.

Even though 15 counties are affected, the heavy rains have left a trail of destruction in seven counties of Western Kenya and Nairobi regions.

6,800 families have been left homeless after their homes were submerged.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Mohammed said the floods experienced on Thursday night when torrential rains drenched Nairobi, left behind a trail of destruction in Nairobi West, South C, and Dam estate. Other worst affected areas include Blue Sky estate, Five Star estate, Mukuru Kayaba and Kibra slums where roads were temporarily rendered impassable.

The organization is conducting assessments of the devastation in informal settlements which are the hardest hit.

“In informal settlements in Nairobi, more than 400 houses were destroyed due to floods and many more partially destroyed. The whole city was in a bad situation. We have missing persons” she said.

Mohamed urged Kenyans to be cautious, saying in the last few weeks, they had sent out 19 million SMS alerts to people in 18 counties who are at high risk of experiencing floods in their areas.

Meanwhile, the Kenya Meteorological Department has announced that the heavy rainfall experienced in many parts of the country will significantly reduce in intensity beginning this weekend.

The weatherman is however warning that due to already high water levels in some rivers, it is likely that the ongoing rains may cause flooding.

The parts of Kenya which will experience significant change in rainfall pattern are Nairobi, West, East and Central Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, and parts of Kitui.

It said the change in rainfall intensity is gradual, but that significant difference will be experienced today.

It however warned that certain parts of the country, particularly Rift Valley, could experience mudslides due to already saturated soils.

The weatherman has cautioned road users against walking or driving into flooded areas.