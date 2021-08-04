Over 6000 students to graduate during MKU’s 19th graduation ceremony

An estimated 6,500 students will graduate on Friday 6th August as Mt Kenya University holds its 19th graduation ceremony.

MKU Chancellor Prof John Struthers says arrangements for the institution’s second graduation ceremony this year are complete.

“In compliance with the COVID-19 containment measures and the guidelines by the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Health, the graduation ceremony will be held virtually on Friday, 6th August 2021 at 9.00 am,” Prof Struthers said in a statement.

The students will awarded diplomas and certificates as well as degrees during the ceremony whose Chief Guest will be Makerere Business school Principal Prof Balunywa Waswa.

The theme of the graduation ceremony is Equity, Diversity and Inclusion in Higher Education and comes after the United Nations Academic Impact recognized MKU as the SDG 10 hub: Reduced inequalities.

MKU was among the first private universities to fully comply with COVID-19 protocols last year paving way for the re-opening of the institution.

In March this year, MKU released its first cohort of medical doctors since it was accredited to offer Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBchB) programme where 29 medical doctors were administered with the Hippocratic Oath.

The medical doctors who successfully undertook the six-year training have since proceeded to various hospitals for their 13-month internship.