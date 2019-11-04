Over 600,000 candidates sit for 2019 KCSE exams

The 2019 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination kicked off countrywide.

The KCSE timetable shows that English papers was administered Monday, with Mathematics, General Science and Chemistry papers written on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Kiswahili Insha and Chemistry practicals will close the first week of the examination.

Officers overseeing the examination will be expected to be up by 5 am in order to make it to examination centres where they have been assigned.

At least 699,745 candidates will sit for the 2019 KCSE. Education Cabinet Secretary, professor George Magoha, has indicated that the government will once again deliver as one in the administration of the national examinations in line with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive.

Professor Magoha has cautioned candidates and parents against any plot to leak the examination.

Meanwhile, the number of male candidates in Mandera has doubled in the 2019 KCSE.

Mandera county director of education Abdihamid Maalim while opening an examination container in Mandera East Sub County said over 2,800 male candidates are sitting for this year KCSE against 1,300 females.

Maalim said unlike in the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) the exercise is running smoothly and all the 62 examination centers will receive the test materials on time.

During the just-concluded KCPE examination some four centres in Mandera West Sub County received the examination materials late during the first day due to inaccessible roads.