Over 68 illegal pharmacy traders arrested and prosecuted in western region

The board through surveillance and intelligence gathering had profiled hot spots within Western region with high levels of non-compliance to good distribution practices of medical products and health technologies. This operation targeted unlicenced premises, pilfered government drugs, illegal medicine hawkers and illegal sale of restricted medicines in the open-air markets, general shops and kiosks within the region.

PPB says the enforcement of closure shall be monitored by the police and the respective offices of county commissioners. Adding that registered pharmacists and enrolled pharmaceutical technologists involved in pharmaceutical malpractices have been flagged for disciplinary process at the board.

“We are advising the members of public to report any suspected case of quacks operating within their areas as they are a danger to public health. Registered pharmacy outlets can be verified by sending the code displayed in the outlets to 21031 and it is free of charge.” They added

The board is at the same time calling upon the judiciary to dispense deterrent sanctions as provided under the revised pharmacy and poisons Act 2019 to the persons found guilty of contravening the provisions of the Cap 244 of the laws of Kenya.