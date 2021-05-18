Over 700 applications received for four IEBC commissioners job

The Selection Panel for the Appointment of Commissioners of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioners says it has received over 700 applications for the four vacancies in the position of Member of the IEBC.

In a statement Tuesday, Panel chairperson Dr Elizabeth Muli says they will now proceed to collate the applications received.

The deadline for receiving applications was on Monday.

” Pursuant to the provisions of paragraph 3(1) of the First Schedule to the IEBC Act, 2011, the Selection Panel shall publish the names of all the applicants whose applications were received by the close of the application period, together with their qualifications, in the Kenya Gazette, in two (2) newspapers of national circulation and on the website of the Parliamentary Service Commission.” Said Muli

She noted that after the publication of the long-list, the Selection Panel will commence the short-listing exercise and shall thereafter publish the names of the short-listed candidates.

The panel is expected to forward the name of successful candidate to the president on or about June 9.

“In this publication, the Selection Panel shall also invite the views of the public on the suitability of the short-listed candidates to serve in the position of Member of the IEBC.” She added

The serving six members of the selection panel are Dr. Elizabeth Muli – Chairperson; Mr. Awori James Achoka – Vice- Chairperson; Mr. Gideon Solonka – Member; Ms. Elizabeth Odundo Meyo – Member; Rev. Fr. Joseph Ngumbi Mutie – Member and Dr. Faridun S. Abdallah – Member.

The electoral agency has not been fully constituted since the controversial departure of Roselyn Akombe, Paul Kurgat, Margaret Mwachanya, and Consolata Maina from the commission.

The commission currently has three commissioners. Chairman Wafula Chebukati; commissioners Boya Molu and Abdi Guliye.

