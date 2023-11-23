Over 700 delegates attend global logistics convention in Nairobi

Over 700 delegates from more than 15 African countries are attending the 3-day 4th Global Logistics Convention in Nairobi.

The convention, which draws stakeholders from the logistics sector, aims to bring solutions to the issues of transporting goods and services between African states.

This is the first convention to be held in Kenya, with this year’s theme being Connecting Continents: Strengthening the Global Supply Chains.

, The conference has brought together leaders and experts from transportation, warehousing, freight forwarding, customs clearing, shipping, and related services that are essential for moving goods and services in the global supply chain.

The convention seeks to boost intra-African trade across all sectors of the continent’s economy. It has featured keynote addresses and panel discussions that focus on topical issues such as:

Positioning the transport and logistics industry to harness the opportunities under AfCFTA logistics and technology.

The Role of Transport and Logistics Service Providers in Promoting Green Logistics

Financing and Insurance Solutions for Both Large and Small Logistics Service Providers

Speaking during the media briefing, George Kidenda noted that over the years since independence, most African countries have developed their own infrastructure; however, since the inception of the AfCTA, Africa has come together to become one unit to ensure there’s free movement of goods and services within the continent.

60 percent of arable land in the world is found in Africa, with the largest growing numbers of middle-class people.

However, there has been minimal intra-trade, with only 2 percent of trade transactions between African states due to barriers in trade unions.

The convention seeks to catalyze Africa’s 2063 agenda of free trade without a barrier within Africa—a reduction of 97 percent tax barriers at border points.

The development of infrastructure across Africa has been the center of discussion both on land, water, and air.

Most African airlines do not have free landing rights; railway lines work at the borders and are ineffective; and most roads do not link the country.

According to Kenya International Freight and Warehousing Association National Chairman Roy Mwanthi, the new taxes in the country have slowed down cargo imports in the country, but he has assured stakeholders in the coming days that the government is reviewing its policies to ensure normalcy returns at major border points.

He also assured the efficiency of the port of Mombasa and urged other ports in Africa to compliment each other instead of having unhealthy competition.

Kenya Airways head of cargo commercial, Peter Musola, lauded KQ’s launch of the 737-800 freight, which will ensure effective cargo consignment within the continent without the previous bottlenecks.

This will offer customers amazing solutions for the transportation of consignments.

He is also optimistic that African Airlines will be able to be involved in the transportation of goods and services, as 75 percent of goods are transported by foreign operators.

This will support point-to-point connectivity.

AfCTA has also been urged to deal with tariffs, especially in the aviation industry, by liberalizing air space on the