Over 7000 learners in Kipipiri benefit from feeding initiative by Child Welfare Society

At least 7637 students in Kipipiri constituency, Nyandarua County will benefit from daily free lunches courtesy of the Child Welfare Society of Kenya (CWSK).

This follows the launch of a three-day food distribution exercise targeting 29 public secondary day schools.

The agency which is responsible for the protection of the rights of children in the country as well as promoting the welfare of vulnerable young persons has been supporting the government’s school feeding programme.

Kenya Kwanza last year scaled up the primary school feeding plan by allocating Ksh5 billion which is still not sufficient.

County governments and development partners have come on board to support the meal plan by the Education Ministry which it insists is essential in ensuring increased enrolment in schools.

However, parents with learners in day secondary schools particularly those from humble backgrounds continue to shoulder the burden of daily meal provision, which is a major contributor to dropouts and poor performance.

According to the organisation’s CEO and managing trustee Irene Mureithi, the intervention which is mainly geared towards improving learning outcomes is part of the many ongoing efforts to support vulnerable children under the age of 18.

“ The food supplies we are providing will ensure our children won’t have to go out looking for lunch or even go without food, a situation that may force our children to engage in child labour” CWSK representative Jane Mwangi said when together with the local authorities and area MP Wanjiku Muhia flagged off the consignment of assorted foodstuffs for distribution to the schools.

Each school will receive maize, beans, cowpeas, green grams, rice, and cooking fat for better nutrition.

MP Muhia expressed her gratitude to the organisation for not only providing food but also going the extra mile to sponsor the education of over 200 learners in the area.

“From this area alone, Child Welfare Society of Kenya has educated more than 200 children in both primary and secondary schools. The initiative is timely ” she said.

The society has been recognised for playing a critical role in providing national emergency response and rescue services for children in the country. It is mandated to provide care, protection, welfare, and adoption of children in the country.

Similiar initiatives will be rolled out in various counties in the coming weeks.

Photos by Jackson Mnyamwezi