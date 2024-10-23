Over 800 families in Kilifi receive food aid as drought bites

Gapeka Organization has come to the aid of over 800 families in Kilifi County through provision of two months’ worth of food supplies as the region faces prolonged drought.

This timely intervention follows the government’s recent call for collaborative efforts to mitigate the effects of drought, following the launch of the Drought Response Interventions initiative in Kilifi last week.

The food aid, which included maize flour, rice, cooking oil, and other essentials targets vulnerable families with school children to ensure they are cushioned from hunger during the two-month school holiday.

Speaking during the food distribution activity, Gapeka Executive Director Gabriela Vonwald emphasized the need for providing relief food especially during the holiday season as many families with school going children struggled the most.

Vonwald, who supports thousands of children’s education across Kilifi County through the organization, disclosed that each family received food worth Sh6,000, including two bundles of maize flour and a 25 kg bag of rice.

The director recounted her personal experience of families’ suffering from hunger and vowed to ensure their needs are covered through relief initiative.

“Whenever I am in Kenya, I do family visits, and I can see the hunger. I feel it when I take these kids in my arms and ask them when they last ate. Very often, the answer is two days ago, or last day in the morning but never ever twice per day or even more,” she said.

She encouraged the spirit of sharing urging other partners and individuals to give assistance to the hunger stricken families.

“Outside there, there are many others hungry and my vision always is, if you have more than you need for the moment please share with people who do not have and I hope that this idea and vision of sharing will reach the common people too,” she said.

Chief Executive Officer Children’s Help Center Jonathan Guyo echoed the need for urgent interventions in Kilifi due to total crop failure caused by the prolonged dry season.

“We are aware that the families have been suffering as a result of total crop failure this year and even the next season that is the short rain season is not really reliable,” he said.

“This is one of the reasons why we have taken the initiative to see that we deliver food parcels to these families so that we can sustain them for the next at least one or two months,” he added.

Parents expressed their gratitude towards the kind gesture by the organisation saying the food aid would go a long way to relieve them from the distress of feeding their children.

Catherine Kazungu, one of the beneficiaries from Tezo area explained how lack of rain has left the family helpless but expressed her joy saying the food has come like a miracle.

“The drought has worsened and all I can say is to thank God for this far He has taken us. My family is now sorted and we will enjoy our living for the next two months,” she said.

The drought, which has severely affected the livelihoods of many residents in Kilifi County, has left families without enough food, prompting the organization to step in with the much-needed relief.

The food aid programme is part of Gapeka’s larger effort to provide sustainable support to vulnerable communities. The organization’s efforts are offering a lifeline to many families who would otherwise be left without food during the holiday season.