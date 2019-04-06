The County Government of Kakamega has enrolled 8,840 households into the National Hospital Insurance Fund coverage to the tune of Ksh. 53 million.

Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, who presided over the launching of the programme at Bukhungu stadium, said the initiative was in line with the county’s efforts towards the realization of the Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

The governor stated that they are targeting the underprivileged residents and they want to register 10,000 households by the end of the year.

They are also encouraging those capable of enrolling to do so.

He further said there is need for reforms at the NHIF and the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) in order for them to function efficiently and effectively.