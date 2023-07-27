Over 8,000 liters of illicit brew destroyed as war on illegal trade intensify

Over 8,000 liters of illicit brew destroyed as war on illegal trade...

Report by Mary Muthoni

Over 7,300 liters of illicit brew was destroyed in an operation conducted by national government administration officers drawn from Nyahururu Sub-county.

Led by assistant County Commissioner Catherine Kanyanya and senior chief Waithaka Muraya from Maina village, the team raided Siberia village in Maina Location in the outskirts of Nyahururu town where they recovered the illict brew.

In an intelligence-led raid, the administrators combed the village and found over ten drums the illicit brew.

Meanwhile, a Thika court has destroyed over 1000 litres of illicit brew which was before the court as exhibit. The illegal brew was seized during the ongoing operation targeting Central Kenya.

Thika Chief Magistrate Stella Atambo while leading the destruction exercise, said the war against the brews has almost been won due to a drastic reduction of number of suspects being presented to court for selling the brews.

“The Judiciary has not been left out in the war. We have been strict in imposing deterrent court fines and sentences to suspects to the extent that anyone who wants to open a liquor outlet is now willing to comply,” said Atambo.

Atambo said the judiciary had launched a 100 days Rapid Response Initiative (RRI) to completely get rid of counterfeit alcoholic drinks, illicit brews and narcotic substances.