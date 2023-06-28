Over 8,000 participants to compete in Nairobi City Marathon

This year’s edition has attracted athletes from 28 different nationalities, among them Kenya,Tanzania, Ethiopia, and China, with the 42 KM winners set to pocket Ksh 3.5 Million, Ksh 2.25 million for the 2nd placed, and Ksh 1.5 million for the 2nd runners-up for both men and women, according to AK Executive Member Barnaba Korir.

Over 8,000 participants have registered for the 2nd edition of the Nairobi City Marathon, slated for this Sunday, July 2.

According to the Marathon Director, former 3-time Boston marathon champion Ibrahim Hussein, they have made some changes to the 42-kilometer course, from the starting point and will be run along the expressway and the CBD, unlike last year, while the half marathon race and 10km will be strictly along the expressway, with the race set to showcase the city.

“This year’s course is a smooth one ,but we have made some few changes for the marathon will now start along Douglas Wakihuri unlike last year where it started along Langáta Road .Marathon athletes will run across the CBD and along the express way while the half marathon and the 10KM races will be strictly along the Express way”said Hussein

This year’s edition has attracted athletes from 28 different nationalities, among them Kenya,Tanzania, Ethiopia, and China, with the 42 KM winners set to pocket Ksh 3.5 Million, Ksh 2.25 million for the 2nd placed, and Ksh 1.5 million for the 2nd runners-up for both men and women, according to AK Executive Member Barnaba Korir.

“Same as last year Nairobi City marathon is still the most lucrative marathon in Africa as winners for both men and women will take home ksh 3.5 Million,Ksh 2.25 Million for 1st runners up and Ksh 1.5 Milliom for 2nd runners up with the price money trickling down until position 20 who will earn 30,000 for men and women,”said Korir

Athletics Kenya President General Retired Jackson Tuwei also revealed that 15000 trees will be planted on Sunday in support of the government’s agenda of action against climate change.

Half-marathon winners are set to pocket Ksh 150,000, while 2nd and 3rd-placed athletes will be reimbursed Ksh 80,000 and 50,000, respectively.

10km winners will get ksh 100,000, while 2nd-place athletes will walk away with ksh 60,000 and 40,000 for the 3rd-place runners.

Registration will be closed on Saturday 1st July.

Among the top foreign athletes who have confirmed their participation are Adisu Bekele,Haile Mekonen Assefa, with a personal best time of 2 hours, 14 minutes, and 14 seconds, Destina Shumi, and Meseret Aragaw, both from Ethiopia.