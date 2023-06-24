Over 8000 schools in coast benefit from digital literacy project

More than 8000 Primary School pupils in the Coast region are set to benefit from ABSA Bank Ksh25M nationwide digital literacy project.

ABSA in partnership with Computer for Schools (CFSK) is augmenting the government’s digital agenda through the donation of computer laboratories to Primary and Secondary schools across the country to enhance digital literacy.

The Bank targets to fully equip and furnish 70 computer labs in select primary and secondary schools across the country. The project has so far benefitted 53 schools impacting 53,000 students.

Each school receives a computer lab consisting of 20 fully networked desktop computers and lab furniture to support learning.

Speaking during the handing over of the 10th computer lab at Chaani Primary School in Changamwe Constituency, Absa Bank’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Abdi Mohamed said the initiative is aligned with the bank’s citizenship agenda and complements the government’s digital literacy programme.

“We are giving back to the community to help the community develop in a sustainable manner. This is part of our bigger agenda in ensuring that we play our role as a corporate citizen,’’ said ABSA CEO, adding that they work with the government, local leaders, and other stakeholders in implementing the project.

The CEO noted that ABSA recognizes that education is a catalyst and a tool for positive change in the communities.

“We firmly believe that access to basic digital skills is a fundamental right, and our initiative reflects our commitment to empowering young Kenyans with the tools they need to succeed and thrive in today’s rapidly evolving world.

The lab will serve as a hub for creativity, innovation, and knowledge-sharing among the students, educators, and the wider community,” he said.

The CEO thanked Changamwe MP Omar Mwinyi for gracing the event and inspiring the students to improve their academic performance and prepare them for the workplace.

Technology, he said, is a very important part of curriculum development all over the world and Chaani Primary School is no different.

On his part, the area MP Omar Mwinyi thanked the bank for the donation of a computer lab and Ksh500, 000 for the purchase of revision textbooks for form fours.

“We promise you that we will pull up our socks in terms of performance as a result of your contribution. We look forward towards a better working relationship in the future and be there to assist where you can,’’ said Mwinyi urging other corporates to support education through their Community Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes.

The School’s Head Teacher Risper Anyango expressed the school’s gratitude for Absa’s donation, saying it is a testament to the bank’s dedication to empowering communities and fostering the development of the learners.

The Bank also planted 500 indigenous, exotic fruit trees at the school as part of its commitment to plant 10 million trees by 2025.

The fruit trees not only complement the government’s efforts to improve the national tree cover but will also boost nutrition, particularly among school-going children.

From (Left) Changamwe MP Omar Mwinyi and Absa Bank’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Abdi Mohamed (centre) during the launch of digital literacy project Chaani Primary School in Changamwe Constituency.