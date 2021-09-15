Over 80,000 people in Tana River County in dire need of food assistance

More than 80,000 people in Tana River County are in dire need of food assistance, the Kenya Red Cross Society has revealed.

In their June bulletin, the National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) assessment of the long rains, had put the number of people who were facing starvation, to more than 63,000.

Red Cross carried a three-day assessment of the drought situation in Tana River last week, pastoralist areas are the most severely affected with livestock losing lives.

“In all the Sub-counties we visited, the situation in pastoralist areas is overwhelmed, many livestock has died. In one village, we counted more than 30 carcasses,” said Kenya Red Cross Tana River Coordinator, Gerald Bombe.

More than 2,000 livestock are believed to have died as a result of the ongoing drought and the number may increase. Calves are given Ultra-heated milk (UHT) to survive.

Bombe said Wayu Ward is the most affected followed by Bangale, Hirimani and Assa Kone respectively.

“They need urgent assistance, especially water trucking, which must be systematic. They are those who are taking advantage of the situation by selling water at an exorbitant price,” added Bombe.

He further said drought in the county is usually accompanied by clashes between farmers and pastoralists thus, the need to revive peace committees to conduct meetings to ensure people live harmoniously.

Kinakomba Location Chief Komora Wayu said: “As government officers, we are working round the clock to avert any clashes between farmers and pastoralists in our respective locations”.