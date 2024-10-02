Over 800,000 cattle to be vaccinated in Uasin Gishu to combat FMD

Uasin Gishu County aims to vaccinate over 800,000 heads of cattle against foot and mouth disease (FMD).

The mass vaccination exercise began Wednesday at Mugundoi and Nairiri cattle dips in the Cheptiret/Kipchamo ward of Kesses Sub-County, led by County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Agriculture Edward Sawe.

The campaign will be carried out in 520 crushes across the county.

In addition to cattle, the vaccination effort will also include dogs and cats against rabies, according to Sawe.

He emphasized that FMD is a highly contagious disease affecting cattle, sheep, and goats, resulting in significant economic losses for farmers and livestock traders due to decreased productivity and trade restrictions.

“This initiative is part of the county’s broader strategy to control and prevent the spread of infectious diseases that pose significant threats to livestock health and the local agricultural economy,” Sawe noted.

During the launch, Sawe assured farmers that the county has sufficient vaccines to meet the ongoing demand.

“We are committed to safeguarding the health of our livestock and ensuring that our farmers can continue their livelihoods without the fear of disease outbreaks,” he stated.

He encouraged all farmers to take advantage of this opportunity to vaccinate their cattle.

Accompanied by Chief Officer for Livestock Nixon Cheplong and Director of Veterinary Services Dr. Philip Biama, Sawe engaged with local farmers, demonstrating the vaccination process and addressing concerns about the vaccines’ efficacy and the safety of their livestock.

“The safety and health of our livestock are paramount to our agricultural productivity and food security. Therefore, it is essential that we act swiftly to ensure all cattle in Uasin Gishu County are vaccinated against these diseases,” Cheplong explained.

Sawe further noted that rabies remains a public health concern, and vaccinating dogs and cats is crucial to preventing its spread, particularly in rural communities where close interactions occur between humans and animals.

The initiative has been well-received by the local farming community, with many viewing it as a vital step in securing their livelihoods against the backdrop of livestock diseases that threaten their investments and resources.

Kesses Sub-County Veterinary Officer Ditaco Ngoya urged livestock farmers to monitor vaccination schedules and reach out for further information or assistance regarding the ongoing campaign.