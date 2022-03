Over 800,000 students are set to begin their 2021 KCSE theory examinations on Monday March 14 until April 1st. The examination which will be administered in 10,413 centres will see candidates sit the English paper one then chemistry paper one. As Zainab Said reports, the Ministry of Education while assuring smooth commencement of the exams across the country continues to warn those planning to engage in exam malpractices.

