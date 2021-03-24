Over 9,000 candidates to sit for KCSE exams in Mombasa

Over 9,000 candidates are set to sit for the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination in Mombasa County.

The candidates who comprise of 5,056 girls and 4,100 boys will have their rehearsals on Thursday at 142 centres before starting their exams proper on Friday.

Some of the candidates sitting for language subjects such as French, German and Arabic started their oral examination last week.

The secondary examinations will start a day after candidates in primary schools finalize their three days Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams.

20,236 candidates, 10,671 girls and 9,565 boys sat for their KCPE exams in Mombasa County.

“Preparations for the KCSE exams are complete and will be conducted under strict adherence of Covid-19 protocols,” said the County Director of Education Moses Bosire.

On Monday, the chairman of Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) Prof John Onsati directed security officers manning examination centres to ensure that they cooperate fully to ensure safety of all candidates and examination material during the period the examination will be underway.

He further called on centre managers to ensure all Covid-19 Health protocols as per Ministry of Health directives are adhered to. These include wearing of face masks, enhanced spacing between candidates in the examination room.

Coast Regional Commissioner John Elungata assured that the government has put in place adequate security measures at all examination centres in the region to protect both the exam materials and candidates.

Elungata emphasized the need to ensure that health protocols are strictly followed in order to make all examination centres safe.