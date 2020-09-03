Over 9000 households to benefit from desert locust control interventions

Communities affected by the recent desert locust invasion are set to benefit from a joint livelihoods recovery efforts by the County Government and the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

The programme launched on Wednesday is intended to strengthen communities after negative economic impacts of the desert locust invasion on crops and livestock-related activities and will benefit 9,650 households.

More than 1,800 farmers will receive certified crops seeds, support on the establishment of kitchen gardens as well as agri-nutrition training as part of the recovery effort.

FAO Head of Lodwar Field Office Dan Irura said that the pastoralist community will benefit from the distribution of 5000 bags of range cubes, mass deworming of livestock as well as ectoparasite control.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“Additionally, 5000 one-month-old improved indigenous chicken will be distributed as part of rebuilding capacity to the affected households,” said Irura.

Speaking on Wednesday when he opened the livelihoods recovery workshop in Lodwar, County Executive for Agriculture, Pastoral Economy and Fisheries Philip Aemun said that the joint coordination was meant to address the double shocks of desert locusts and Coronavirus that had negative socio-economic impacts to the livelihoods of residents of desert locusts.

The County Executive stated that the recovery programme would include training of farmers and herders on disaster management through Public Barazas and radio programmes to reach a larger number of people.

“We have made progress in combating the pest in the region due to support from FAO among other partners. There is a need for more resource mobilization and coordinated approach to mitigate future disasters,” he said.

Also present were Fisheries, Livestock production and Veterinary Services Chief Officer Abdullahi Yussuf, Fisheries Director Robert Kibunja, among other senior County Government Officers.