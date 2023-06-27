Over 9,000 students benefit from Narok East CDF bursary

Over 9000 students from Narok East constituency are set to benefit from Ksh30 Million bursary through the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) for the financial year 2022/2023.

Narok East Member of Parliament Ken Aramat said the beneficiaries had applied through an online platform, after which they were verified as bonified members by the local chiefs.

The online application, he said, ensures transparency and accountability as those who apply, regardless of their political background benefit from the funds.

He revealed that the number of applicants has risen from 3, 000 in 2013 to Sh. 9, 000 in the current financial year praising the residents for embracing education by ensuring all their children are in school.

The third term MP said the challenges that come with digital application is that many people from the neighbouring constituencies apply for the funds, while other people apply for multiple applications.

However, the MP said a high percentage of the students in the area study in schools outside the constituency, making those far schools to benefit from the constituency fund.

The residents applauded the process saying everybody regardless of their clan, religion or political affiliation had benefited from the fund.