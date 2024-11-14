Over 900,000 KCSE candidates to receive Maisha IDs

The government has commenced issuing national ID cards to Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) candidates, a significant step in ensuring seamless transitions for students pursuing higher education and other opportunities.

Immigration and Citizens Services PS Julius Bitok officially launched the initiative at Ngomeni Secondary School in Kilifi, targeting over 900,000 Form Four students.

He explained that providing Maisha IDs to these candidates aims to alleviate challenges associated with admissions to tertiary institutions.

“We have encountered numerous cases where students joining universities and colleges face setbacks due to the lack of IDs, which are essential for admissions and other processes.

Our goal is to ensure that eligible students exit high school with their ID cards,” Bitok stated.

The joint effort with the Ministry of Education leverages existing school records to confirm eligibility, aiming to streamline the ID issuance process.

Each applicant will benefit from a fast-tracked, seven-day delivery timeline enabled by live biometric capture.

“We’re collaborating closely with school heads who already possess the necessary student data,” Bitok noted.

“This enables a smooth, efficient process for capturing live biometric data, minimizing delays and enhancing accuracy.”

The launch follows growing concerns from the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) and Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) over challenges faced by students lacking IDs.

In response, the National Assembly’s Education Committee had recently summoned PS Bitok, urging him to address the issue.

PS Bitok also called on Kenyans to collect over 400,000 IDs currently awaiting pickup at Huduma Centers and the National Registration Bureau nationwide.

During the event, the PS inaugurated a new birth and death certificate office in the Magarini constituency, located in Kongoni.

This facility is expected to reduce pressure on the Civil Registration Services office in Malindi and enhance access for Kilifi residents, who previously relied on just two other CRS offices in Kilifi town and Kaloleni, serving a population of nearly two million.

Kilifi North MP Owen Baya, who attended the launch, lauded the initiative, noting the burden it will lift from students.

“For the first time, students will graduate with their Maisha ID, giving them the critical identification needed to access essential services and begin adulthood on solid footing,” said Baya, who also serves as the Deputy Majority Leader in the National Assembly.

The event was attended by senior registration officials and local leaders, marking a pivotal moment in Kenya’s efforts to improve access to vital identification services for young citizens.