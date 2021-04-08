Over Sh600,000 bursary distributed to physically challenged learners in Narok

The government through the National Council of Persons Living with Disability (NCPLWD) has disbursed a total of Sh614, 000 as bursary to 28 children living with disability in Narok County.

The County NCPLWD representative Julius Ntaiyia said the first allocation was given in the month of March where 24 learners benefited with Sh504, 000 and second allocation of Sh110, 000 was received in the month of April and distributed to four students.

Ntayia reiterated that the government was committed to ensuring all school going children are maintained in school regardless of their condition.

“No child should be denied education because of his or her condition. That is why the government is keen on disbursing bursaries to the physically challenged so that they too can remain in school and get formal education like any other learners,” he stated.

He called on parents who have children living with disability not to shy off from exposing them to the public and ensure they are registered with his office so that they too can benefit from the government funds.

“Hiding a child because he or she is physically challenged doesn’t help at all. I challenge people to expose the children so that they can get the support they require to live a decent life like any other person,” he said.

James Tikani from Nairegie Enkare area in Narok East Sub County lauded the government for the support they have given to his crippled child who is a pupil at DEB Nairegie Enkare primary.

Tikani who received a cheque of Sh 20, 000 said the money will be used to pay this year’s school fees for his brilliant son.

“This is very encouraging. I feel loved by my government because they did not leave us to suffer. I have been getting support for my child and am confident he will complete his studies successfully,” said Tikani.

He encouraged parents who have children suffering from any form of disability to register with the respective office so that they can be accorded the necessary support.

Another beneficiary Mzee Olodapash said he received Sh 30, 000 for his son who is in Olchoro secondary school.