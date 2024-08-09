Owalo calls for support of community based football clubs

Former Cabinet Secretary for ICT and digital economy, Eliud Owalo has called for investment in non institutional clubs as a way of growing soccer in the country.

Owalo said while the community clubs like AFC leapards , Gor Mahia and Shabana enjoy a massive community sipport and have churned some of the best players to ever grace the sport in the country, most continue to operate on shoe string budget without proper structures and funding to push them to the next next level.

“Let’s support community clubs . Let’s invest in them so that we can realise more and more of Peter Dawo , Austin Oduor, and Washington Mukhanjis of the present generation.” Said Owalo .

Owalo spoke on Friday as he donated 30 sets of tracksuits to Kakamega Homeboys FC at an event held at Kakamega High School in Kakamega .

Owalo through his foundation has previously extended his generous hand to Gor Mahia, purchasing them a team bus and training kits , Muhoroni Sugar and Shabana FC, who have benefited from training kits too.

Former players like Washing ton Mukhanji Austin Oduor Peter Dawo John Shoto Lukoye who graced the occasion challenged the current crop of players to maintain discipline and dedication during their playing time but they must also prepare for a life after playing days.

“As you play , plan and invest in your future, don’t sit back and think you’ll play forever. Warned Former Gor Mahia great Peter Dawo.

Home boys have emerged as one of the firm fan favourites in the region, especially after the demise of Western Stima , Motcom, and Mumias sugar FC.

Last year, they finished 8th in the 18th team league.

Meanwhile , Homeboys management is calling for the completion of the ongoing construction works at Bukhungu stadium to enable them to utilise the pitch for the Premier league fixtures set to commence in a fortnight.

The clubs owner, Clephas Shimanyula, says the continued delay in the completion of construction works at the stadium has denied them an opportunity to enjoy the homegrown advantage they’re used to while playing at the stadium.

The new FKF Premier league season kicks off in a fortnight.