Owalo launches economic empowerment programmes in Siaya county

Nyanza Politician Eliud Owalo on Saturday launched  economic empowerment programmes for the youths and women in Siaya county.

Owalo who recently joined the Deputy President William Ruto Pact ahead of the 2022 elections met women and youth groups in Siaya county witnessing the official launch of the Hustler Movement .

The  team consisted of Youth and Women Leaders from Itinerary Traders, Professionals, Opinion Leaders drawn from different sectors, Elders ,the Clergy and Disability groups.

Owalo emphasized on the need for the region to shun away from divisive politics and start tangible economic empowerment programmes for youth and women groups and long-term sustainable policy framework that will facilitate revitalization of the cotton sector, maximizing value-addition to the fishing industry and direct capital inflow to resurrect the sugar industry.

Owalo is the point man of Dp William Ruto from Luo Nyanza as he will spearhead the Dp’s Campaign and win  votes for him  from  the region come 2022 general  election.

