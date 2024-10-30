Owalo meets national steering Committee for late Austin Oduor’s burial

Deputy State House Chief of Staff Eliud Owalo yesterday chaired the national steering committee for former Gor Mahia and Harambee Stars captain Austin ‘Makamu’ Oduor’s burial arrangement.

Owalo expressed his satisfaction with the progress of the burial arrangements as he reaffirmed his commitment to ensure the former football legend is given a decent sendoff befitting his stature.

The deputy chief of Staff was accompanied by Gor Mahia Chairman Ambrose Rachier, Shabana FC Chairman Jared Nivaton, Ministry of Sports Secretary of Administration Mr. Achoki, Ex-Internationals David Ochieng “Kamoga”, football legends Dr. JJ Masiga, Tobias Ocholla “Jua Kali”, Mickey Weche, and Micke Otieno.

The burial for Oduor, who died a week ago after collapsing at his home, is set for the 9th of next month in Navakholo, Kakamega.

Oduor will be known for inspiring Gor Mahia to defeat Esperance of Tunisia in the historic 1987 African Cup Winners’ Cup, often known as the Nelson Mandela Cup.