Owalo, Murkomen call for unity of purpose among Nyanza leaders

Cabinet Secretary (CS) for Information, Communication and the Digital Economy Mr. Eliud Owalo and his Roads, Transport and Public Works counterpart Kipchumba Murkomen have urged leaders in Nyanza to embrace unity of purpose to achieve a transformative economic development agenda in the region.

The two who spoke on Saturday during the burial of the Kenya Airport’s Authority (KAA) Acting Managing Director Henry Ogoye’s mother at Macalder Kanyaruanda Ward said that the county had abundant resources in the agricultural sector and the blue economy which when properly utilised stands to benefit the local community.

Owalo said that the government had already settled debts owed by sugarcane farmers in the country to ensure that the sugar sector and factories are revived and up for full utilization.

Regarding the blue economy, Owalo noted that the government has been at the forefront of ensuring proper landing sites in Lake Victoria are established to provide an enabling environment for the fishing industry to transport and process their fish, and provide a market link to other counties and neighbouring countries.

Murkomen said that it was only through working in unity that a transformative economic agenda can be fully optimised at both the county and national levels.

He acknowledged that the government was in the process of transforming infrastructure at airports and airstrips to first-class standards to improve air transport in the region.

Murkomen affirmed that the government was in the process of developing a new modern terminal at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, adding that airstrips across the country will also be expanded to improve their capacities and capabilities.

The Transport CS also disclosed that his Ministry was working on a policy proposal to establish an Airstrip Fund that will enable each county to have at least one airstrip for easy air transport accessibility.

Interior and National Administration Principal Secretary Dr. Raymond Omolo who accompanied the two Cabinet Secretaries urged the Nyanza leaders to ensure the maintenance of peace and unity at all times.

Omolo explained that the country has a responsibility to remain peaceful to steer its social-economic transformative agenda for the prosperity of all Kenyans. He noted that all the ministries were obligated to enlighten the populace on what the government was doing to steer the country’s economic growth.

Meanwhile, Migori Governor Dr. Ochilo Ayacko who was present at the burial urged the national government officials to always engage the county governments so that they can work harmoniously for the economic growth of the nation.

Ochilo pointed out that it was the duty and the responsibility of the two levels of government to work together for the benefit of its people.

The County boss also called upon the national government through the Ministry of Roads to assist the Migori County open up roads leading to Muhuru and Sori bays in Nyatike Sub County to enable the fishing community to transport their produce with ease to the market.

“We have two major bays in our county and if the national government through the Ministry of Transport can assist my government open up better road networks at the bays, the residents can hugely benefit by saving time to access our local markets,” Ochilo said.