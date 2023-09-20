Owalo picks 47-member team to reform ICT sector

Information, Communications and Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo has appointed a team comprising 47 members who will work on policy and reforms needed for growth on the sector.

The Working Group on Policy and Legislative Reforms for the Information, Communications and the Digital Economy Sector also known as Sectoral Working Group will be chaired by Prof. Timothy Mwololo Waema with Phyllis Migwi and Dr Hanningtone Joel Gaya serving as vice-chairpersons.

The group is expected to evaluate the efficacy, suitability and structuring of the ICT and digital economy sector and its role in fostering agility, innovation and value creation and review existing policy, legislative frameworks, institutional structures and administrative protocols regulating/underpinning the ICT and digital economy sector in Kenya and make recommendations for reform.

Areas targeted for reforms include digital infrastructure services, software services and emerging technologies, cybersecurity, innovation enterprise development and digital jobs which will fall under information, communications and the digital economy.

Others are telecommunications, broadcast, postal and courier, media, public relations and communications and new media.

The team which include among others, Kenya Editors’ Guild President Zubeida Kananu, Churchill Otieno, Dennis Itumbi, lawyer Mahat Somane and Thomas Mshindi.

The Sectoral Working Group is expected to examine the existing policy, legislative, institutional, administrative and operational structures, systems and strategies and recommend comprehensive reforms in the Sector and identify emerging technologies and other developments in the environment that require legal and policy intervention and make appropriate policy and legislative proposals.

Additionally, the team is required to recommend legal, policy and institutional reforms to anchor the regulation of ICT and digital economy-based organizations, entities, and activities under a coherent legal, policy and institutional regime and make any other assessment and advise on necessary reforms to enable the ministry meet its present mandate and expectations in a fast-changing operational environment.

Over the three months period the team will be in office, the Sectoral Working Group will also develop a detailed action plan with timelines for implementing the result of the reviews and matters being considered by the group and the recommendations and strategies made thereto.