Owalo visits Austin Oduor’s home to assess burial arrangements

Deputy State House Chief of Staff Eliud Owalo visited the home of the late Kenyan international footballer Austin ‘Makamu’ Origi Oduor today in Makunga village Navakholo, Kakamega County, to assess burial preparations by the National steering Committee.

Owalo was a close friend to the late Gor Mahia and Harambee stars defender who passed on last Tuesday after collapsing at his home .

He assured the family and mourners his intent of giving the late a descent send-off owing to his immense contribution to Kenyan soccer at large.

Accompanying Owalo in Sunday’s visit to Kakamega were Gor Mahia FC Chairman Ambrose Rachier, Kakamega Homeboyz Chairman Cleophas Simanyula, and Kenyan Soccer Legends John “Bobby” Ogolla, Washington Muhanji, Aggrey Lukoye, Nahashon Oluoch “Lule,” Leonard Khayota, Peter Dawo, Dennis Munyendo, James Goro Oronge, Ben Musuku, George Onyango “Fundi,” Dan Musuku, Tobias Ocholla “Jua Kali,” Maurice Khayota, Isaih Omondi “Janabi,Maurice Ouma “Ole Tunda, and Micke Otieno.

Oduor will be known for inspiring Gor Mahia to defeat Esperance of Tunisia in the historic 1987 African Cup Winners’ Cup, often known as the Nelson Mandela Cup.

The late comes from a football family and is the brother of former Harambee Stars and Shabana striker Mike Okoth Origi, who is based in Belgium, the father of former Harambee Stars custodian Arnold Origi, and the uncle of former Liverpool striker Divock Origi.