Owner of house that hosted wild teen party charged

The owner of a house located in Mountain view estate which hosted 44 children for a lewd party has been arraigned in court.

Duane Njane Njengi faced charges of exposing underage children to alcohol and substance abuse as well as being in possession of narcotics.

According to the charge sheet, Njane wilfully caused 44 children aged between 13-17 years to be in need of care and protection by exposing them to use of alcohol and drugs namely cannabis sativa on the 21st of November this year.

The investigation officer in the case say that the suspect was found in possession of Being in 30 grammes of bhang at the time of his arrest.

He is also accused of failing to ensure observance of physical distance in line with the ministry of health’s covid-19 protocols.

He was released on a cash bail of 300, 0000 shillings with an alternative bond of 500,000 shillings.

During the raid at the house, police recovered various brands of alcohol and bhang.