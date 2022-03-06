Owner of leaning Kinoo building ordered to demolish

Kiambu County government has ordered the owner of the building that collapsed at Kinoo, Kikuyu Sub County to demolish it within 24 hours.

Speaking on behalf of the national constructions multi-agency, Engineer Anthony Okero said a comprehensive report will be issued in a fortnight when investigations will have been concluded.

The private developer whose name was not immediately established was directed to ensure that the facility is brought down under the supervision of a recognized resident engineer and the county engineers.

According to initial investigations, the building had a weak foundation and substandard material was used to construct it.

No injuries were reported during the midnight incident. A resident at Crestwood Apartment which is adjacent to the collapsed building and who preferred to remain anonymous said that they heard a big bang Saturday night at around 11pm.

“We were about to get to bed with my family only to be awakened with a loud sound of something collapsing, going to the balcony we were all frightened seeing the building which was under construction nearing to be completed coming down towards our apartment,” She said

Kiambu County CEC of Housing and Land Eunice Mbugua said that the multi-agency team from the County government and National Construction Authority will inspect all buildings under construction to ensure they meet the required standards.

“As the County government of Kiambu, we approved only 4 floors but coming to the site the developer has done 5 floors with a penthouse at the top, we urge contractors and construction supervisors to follow guidelines in the design process of buildings approved,” the CCM expressed.

This is the fourth building to collapse in a span of 10 months in Kiambu County.