Owner of tanker linked to Embakasi gas explosion detained for 14 days

The owner of the gas tanker that exploded at a factory in Mradi area of Embakasi killing at least 10 people so far and injuring 300 others two weeks ago was on Thursday arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts.

Abraham Mwangi Nguyo who had been on the run since the incident occurred will be detained for 14 days pending completion of investigations

It is alleged that the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) tanker had a leakage when delivering gas at the Embakasi yard of Maxxis Energy Nairobi Limited leading to an explosion that caused the tragedy.

As he arraigned Nguyo before Senior Principal Magistrate Martha Nanzushi, Inspector Isaac Kariuki said the identification of the 10 people who died in the tragedy is ongoing and that the recording of statements from survivors is yet to start.

The matter will be mentioned on February 28 to confirm the progress made by the investigators and the charges they intend to bring against him and four other suspects who were presented in court last week.