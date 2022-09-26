Owners of recalled edible fats, cooking oil brands risk legal action

Four top manufacturers of cooking oil and edible fats brands recalled from the market by Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) could face legal action as investigations begin.

KEBS ordered for withdrawal of 10 brands manufactured by Bidco Africa, Pwani Oil Products, Menengai Oil Refineries and Kapa Oil Refineries from the supply chain Friday over what Industrialization Principal Secretary Kirimi Kaberia says was due to high iron content exceeding the set standard.

“We wish to reassure the public that whatever else that is in the market from the respective brands is safe and there is no cause for alarm,” said PS Kaberia.

Iron is used to fortify a number of consumer products and excess content leads to oxidation of the products and in the case of cooking oil and edible fats, high iron content makes them nonreusable.

According PS Kaberia who held a meeting with representatives of the affected firms and Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM), the recall which only affected specific batches of the brands was due to iron content which was more than 2.5 milligram per kilogram as stipulated in the KS EAS 769: KS 2019 Fortified Edible Oils and Fats Specification.

Among affected batches include Bahari Fry – 107921, Fresh Fri-FF1L17487D, Fresh Fri with Garlic Oil-FF500175260, Fry Mate-8941D, Gold n Pure Olive Gold-105948, Postman-0210322B, Rina-0340522B, Salit-SS1L17472D, Tilly-152222A and Top Fry-OL4A3 MF.25.05.22.

KEBS Director General Benard Njiraini says the bureau has since sent inspectors to the firms’ premises to commence investigations on the matter.

“Manufacturers have now started taking corrective action. We have sent our people to their factories to test the production line, the raw materials to see what is really causing this because definitely it is coming from somewhere,” said Njiraini.

Under Standards Act CAP 496, the affected firms could be liable to a prison term not exceeding one year or a fine not exceeding Ksh 1 million or to both.

Manufacturers who do not commence corrective actions on the products could also be liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years or to a fine.

Additionally, consumers who might suffer losses or damage as a result of the non-compliant products could also be entitled to compensation in a court of law as per the Competition Act 2010.

KEBS is however yet to ascertain the quantity of products in circulation.

“We may not be to give the quantities that have been manufacturers by the manufacturers. It’s a process we are going to enforce, move around the supermarket, stores, shops to confirm that these batches are not there,” said KEBS DG.

KEBS conducted test on the samples between June and August.