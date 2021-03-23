Oxygen manufacturing plant installed at Busia Referral Hospital

Busia County has installed a Ksh 15 million oxygen manufacturing plant at the Busia Referral Hospital.

The project is funded by the World Bank through the Kenya Devolution Support Programme (KDSP) and was commissioned by Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong.

This was in line with the Governor’s agenda of strengthening the quality of service provision to the people of Busia.

The main objective of the project is to save the lives of patients undergoing major surgeries and those with breathing difficulties.

Patients admitted inwards, theatre, maternity and Intensive Care Unit, who are in need of Oxygen will easily access the same.

This comes after the County Government announced plans to upgrade seven health facilities to offer services to the residents.

Chief Officer Medical Services Dr Isaac Omeri said health centres including Amukura, Matayos and Bumala B will be elevated to Sub County Hospitals, while Malaba, Obekai, Khayo and Budalang’i dispensaries will be upgraded to health centres.