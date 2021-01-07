Ozil agrees to three-year deal with Fenerbahce, brings to an end his Arsenal career

German Footballer Mesut Ozil has agreed a three-year contract with Fenerbahce bringing an end to his Arsenal career. Ozil has been frozen out under Mikel Arteta this season and had been rumored to be in discussions with MLS club DC United.

Ozil joins Fenerbahce on loan initially until the summer, with Arsenal subsiding his wages, when he will then join the Turkish club permanently on a deal worth 5million Euros a year.

Ozil joined Arsenal in 2013 and was one of the club’s most influential performers during a period when they won three FA Cups.

But he has been exiled from the first-team picture at Arsenal for the whole of this season, failing to even make Mikel Arteta’s Premier League squad and reduced to tweeting from the sidelines.

Ozil signed a new contract worth 350,000 pounds per week in January 2018 but after the departure of Arsene Wenger he had issues with first Unai Emery and then Arteta, leaving Arsenal desperate to have him off the books in January.